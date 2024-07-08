Technology
Can robots commit 'suicide’, and do they have rights?
Leslie D'Monte 5 min read 08 Jul 2024, 12:55 PM IST
- Robots need ‘self-awareness’ to feel depressed enough to commit ‘suicide’. While no such technology, including AI tools, is currently capable of empowering robots to think and feel, let alone decide to end their lives, humans tend to empathise more with machines that look like them
No one complains when our washing machines, smart dryers, intelligent air conditioners, Roomba-like robotic vacuum cleaners, or even our AI-enabled smartphones work day and night.
