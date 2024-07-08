Can robots commit 'suicide’, and do they have rights?

But why do we want robots to have the same rights as humans? Aren't they machines after all? Hanson Robotics acknowledges on its website: "When people encounter our Hanson Robots, like Sophia, they tend to show deep engagement and report a warm, unforgettable emotional connection." This is because of a concept called anthropomorphism, where we ascribe human emotions, consciousness, and moral value onto robots, humanoids, and androids since they resemble us.