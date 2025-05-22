Robots may soon be a common sight, warns OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: Report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes the world has yet to witness the full extent of AI’s transformative potential—particularly with the emergence of humanoid robots.

In a recent interview withBloomberg, Altman stated that while many focus on AI replacing desk-based roles such as programming or customer service, a more profound shift is on the horizon,reported India Today. “I don’t think the world has really had the humanoid robot's moment yet,” he said, hinting at a future where robots are part of our everyday environments.

“You’ll be walking down the street, and there’ll be seven robots walking past you, doing things. It’s gonna feel very sci-fi,” Altman remarked, suggesting that the public might be caught off guard by how quickly humanoid robots become commonplace. According to him, the widespread presence of these robots will not only alter perceptions of work but also of technology itself.

Reportedly, Altman acknowledged that AI is already disrupting employment across various sectors. He explained that this disruption will occur in phases—certain jobs will disappear entirely, but new roles will also emerge. While such technological shifts are not new, he expressed concern that societies may be underestimating the pace and scale of what’s to come.

“We’ve always been transparent about what we think the impact of AI will be,” Altman noted, while admitting that predictions may not always be accurate in detail. Yet, he maintains that the trajectory towards robot integration is undeniable and fast-approaching.

OpenAI is actively advancing this frontier. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Figure AI, a startup focused on creating humanoid robots. The collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of robots in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and retail.

Figure AI recently unveiled its prototype robot, the Figure-01, which is designed to tackle labour shortages by performing physically demanding jobs. In a significant demonstration, the robot successfully operated a coffee machine—a task it learned by observing human actions. Brett Adcock, CEO of Figure AI, described the feat as a milestone in “end-to-end AI,” showcasing a single model's ability to learn and perform a complex task autonomously.

As developments in AI and robotics gain momentum, the boundary between human and machine roles in society continues to blur. Altman warns that this evolution might arrive sooner than many expect, and with it, a transformation more dramatic than most can currently imagine.