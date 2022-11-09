Robots? some companies find only humans can do the job

Despite any corporate enthusiasm for robots—with their limitless work hours, no sick days, bathroom breaks or grousing—customers aren’t necessarily happy to see one when they are expecting a person. When Chili’s in May posted a video of Rita to its Facebook page, some customers were annoyed. “Quit trying to erase people!" one commenter wrote. Offline, nearly 60% of surveyed Chili’s diners said Rita didn’t improve their overall experience at the restaurant, the Brinker spokeswoman said, adding that Rita’s job was to make employees’ jobs easier while entertaining diners, not to take jobs from human staff.