Robots that feel pain? New E-skin mimics human reflexes, pushing empathetic humanoids closer

Researchers in Hong Kong have taken a significant step towards safer and more responsive humanoid robots by developing an electronic skin that can feel touch and react to pain in a human-like way.

Artificial skin inspired by human nerves A team at the City University of Hong Kong, led by engineer Yuyu Gao, has created a neuromorphic robotic skin designed to mirror how the human nervous system processes touch and pain. The technology, described in a paper published in the journal PNAS, allows robots to sense contact, recognise potentially damaging force and respond almost instantly with protective movements.

Unlike conventional robotic skins that simply measure pressure, this new system translates physical contact into electrical signals that resemble neural pulses. These signals vary depending on how hard the surface is pressed, enabling the robot to tell the difference between a light touch and a harmful impact.

How the reflex system works The electronic skin is built from four functional layers, each playing a role similar to biological nerves. When the robot experiences gentle contact, the signals are sent to a central processor, where the information can be analysed and used for tasks such as object handling or human interaction.

However, when the pressure crosses a predefined pain threshold, the system behaves very differently. Instead of routing the signal through the main processor, the skin sends a high-voltage pulse directly to the robot’s motors. This bypass triggers an immediate withdrawal response, closely resembling a human reflex that pulls a hand away from a hot or sharp surface.

According to the researchers, this direct pathway dramatically reduces reaction time and helps protect both the robot and its surroundings from damage. In effect, the skin contains its own localised pain response, rather than relying entirely on central computing.

Built-in awareness of damage Another notable feature of the system is its ability to monitor its own condition. Each sensor unit continuously emits a small signal to indicate it is functioning. If part of the skin is torn or cut, that signal disappears, allowing the robot to quickly identify the exact location of the damage.

While the material cannot heal itself, the design makes repairs straightforward. The skin is made up of magnetic modules that attach like building blocks. If a section is damaged, it can be detached and replaced within seconds, without dismantling the entire surface.

