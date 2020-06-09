Robots won't replace labour anytime soon: Pradeep David of Universal Robots

NEW DELHI: India ranks 11th worldwide in terms of annual installation of industrial robots, shows International Federation of Robotics (IFR) data published in October. Due to covid-19, interest in robots has grown. But deploying them into operations can be far more complex than it seems. In an interview with Mint, Pradeep David, General Manager, SA, Universal Robots, Denmark based robotics company, sheds light on the complexities of deploying robots and whether the crisis will boost its adoption in India. Edited excerpts:

Where does India stand in terms of robot use on the global map?

According to IFR, the average deployment of robots in automotive in India is only 99 robots per 10,000 employees. In manufacturing sector, it's 4 robots per 10,000 employees, which is 25 times behind the global average. There is a pretty good reason for that. In India, cost of labour is low and available easily, at least before the covid-19 crisis it was. On the other hand, cobot (collaborative robots) adoption is relatively new. In 2016, the ISO standard for cobots was passed. Growth in this category has been exponential. Some of our clients like Bajaj Auto use over 150 cobots in their plants.

A few hospitals in India deployed robots for patient monitoring, taking temperature and carrying food. Will this open the floodgates for robot usage in healthcare?

Even before the crisis, people had taken our cobots and used them for assistance during a brain surgery. But such applications have been sporadic. During covid-19, we saw hospitals use cobots for different purposes. Again, we saw only one or two such deployments and not 100. Going forward, I don’t see hospitals becoming a huge user of cobots, as they are not cost effective to be used in every hospital.

How has been the interest in robots from other industries during covid-19? Are you expecting a robotics boom in coming months?

The online interest has been phenomenal. We have been running a series of webinars with industry bodies and every webinar has been attracting over 150 people. The number of calls we have been getting in April was five times more than what we were getting in January. But five-fold increase in interest doesn’t mean orders have grown five times. Adoption of robots will take time and it will take a while for companies to engineer them into their operations.

Can robots step in to fill the shortage of labourers that many factories are facing due to migration or will face due to social distancing norms?

I don’t think labour is going to get replaced by robots anytime soon. In places where the orders are very high and they don't have people to man the machinery, there is no choice but to automate. I would look at cobots as tool to assist human labour and not as a replacement.

In which sectors use of robots and cobots is expected to grow?

From a collaborative robots standpoint, I think the FMCG industry is growing phenomenally right now. FMCG companies are looking at automating end of line packaging. Some of our largest customers have started using cobots. So while the use of cobots in FMCG is growing, automotive sector has started lagging and we expect the demand to go down. Automotive traditionally has been the largest user of robots. Another sector where we expect adoption to go up is pharma. With production of vaccines and different types of pharmaceuticals ramping up, use of collaborative robots will increase too. Electronics is another sector where expect demand to grow.

What are your expectations from India market?

The adoption of robots in India has been very low and we have seen that from IFR statistics, yet it is a critical market because of the growth potential. Everybody knows that India cannot be languishing for long. In order to stay competitive, everybody realises that. Large companies in India are using robots. The numbers are so low because the adoption hasn’t percolated down to MSMEs and SMEs.

