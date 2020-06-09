Robots won't replace labour anytime soon: Pradeep David of Universal Robots

According to IFR, the average deployment of robots in automotive in India is only 99 robots per 10,000 employees. In manufacturing sector, it's 4 robots per 10,000 employees, which is 25 times behind the global average. There is a pretty good reason for that. In India, cost of labour is low and available easily, at least before the covid-19 crisis it was. On the other hand, cobot (collaborative robots) adoption is relatively new. In 2016, the ISO standard for cobots was passed. Growth in this category has been exponential. Some of our clients like Bajaj Auto use over 150 cobots in their plants.