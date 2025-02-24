Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive are launching several games this year, including PGA TOUR 2K25 and WWE 2K25, ahead of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. The company expects record sales in 2026 and 2027, with potential price increases for the new GTA installment.

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are preparing for a significant year in gaming, as they unveil a slew of highly anticipated releases before the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI which might arrive this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NDTV Profit, Rockstar's first major launch will be PGA TOUR 2K25, scheduled for release on 28 February. This will be closely followed by WWE 2K25 on 14 March. Later in the summer, Mafia: The Old Country will take players back into the world of organised crime. These titles will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Take-Two’s chief executive, Strauss Zelnick, has reportedly expressed confidence in the company’s forthcoming releases. While the mobile gaming sector has encountered challenges, Take-Two has maintained a strong position, largely due to revenue from NBA 2K andGTA Online. The company remains committed to expanding its most successful franchises while simultaneously investing in new projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to these early releases, Take-Two has more in store for gamers, with Borderlands 4 set to launch later in the year. Meanwhile, strategy fans have already had a taste of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, which was released on 11 February 2025. Take-Two’s mobile division, Zynga, is also gearing up for the launch of CSR 3, though an official release date has yet to be confirmed.

Despite this packed schedule, all eyes remain firmly fixed on Grand Theft Auto VI. With GTA V still ranking among the best-selling games of all time, expectations for its sequel are sky-high. As its flagship franchises continue to grow, Take-Two is anticipating record-breaking sales in 2026 and 2027.