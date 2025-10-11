‘Rockstar could lose millions if GTA 6 launches at $100’: Fans prefer $70 for the next big game, says research

Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated GTA 6 is predicted to generate higher revenue at the standard $69.99 price point than at a potential $100, according to a new analysis by MIDiA Research. The study, seen by IGN, warns that increasing the price could deter buyers and ultimately reduce overall earnings.

“Our research suggests that GTA 6 will perform better financially at a standard $69.99 than at the much-discussed $100,” said Perry Gresham, Head of Data at MIDiA Research and co-author of the report. “A $100 price point would actually leave money on the table.”

The “Optimal” Price Point The report highlights $70 as the optimal price for GTA 6, noting that charging more could limit sales. Brandon Sutton, Games Analyst at MIDiA and co-author of the study, explained: “Our findings show that 59 per cent of consumers have some interest in purchasing GTA 6, underlining its broad appeal and commercial potential. This notoriety also makes it an ideal case study for understanding consumer expectations around video game pricing.”

Survey Insights: How Much Are Fans Willing to Pay? The survey, which included responses from over 2,000 US consumers, revealed that 60 per cent of interested buyers would ‘definitely’ or ‘probably’ purchase GTA 6 at $69.99. In contrast, only 35 per cent would do so at $99.99, while a mere 16 per cent would pay $149.99. At a lower price of $49.99, interest surged, with 79 per cent saying they would likely buy the game.

GTA 6 Release Plans Rockstar has not yet confirmed the official price, which is expected closer to the release date of 26 May 2026. GTA 6 will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but a PC edition will not be available at launch.