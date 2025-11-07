Grand Theft Auto VI delayed again, now launching in November 2026: Here’s how Rockstar Games responded

Rockstar Games has officially announced yet another delay for Grand Theft Auto VI, pushing the highly anticipated title’s release to 19 November 2026.

In a statement shared on the studio’s official X account on Friday, Rockstar said the additional months of development time would ensure the game meets the level of “polish” that fans expect from the franchise.

Why has Rockstar delayed GTA VI again? “Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026,” the post read. “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

The developer also thanked fans for their continued patience and enthusiasm, adding that the team is “incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern-day Vice City.”

Previous launch timeline The announcement marks another setback for what is arguably the most anticipated game of the decade. Rockstar had previously scheduled the release for 26 May 2026, following several earlier delays.

So far, the studio has released two official teasers, offering brief glimpses into the game’s expansive open world and characters. With the latest delay, fans will need to wait a few more months to revisit Vice City.

Fans react with frustration to GTA VI delay The announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI’s delay has sparked a wave of disappointment and amusement online, with fans expressing their frustration across social media platforms.

An X account by the handle @Polymarket joked, “We're getting Jesus before GTA VI, aren't we?” — a sentiment that quickly went viral among disheartened gamers.

Another user, @ErickKhan_, shared a post highlighting Rockstar’s past release timeline, writing, “Look how good we used to have it 😭 1 game in 13 years is disgusting.”

Even brands joined the conversation. Domino’s Pizza UK responded directly to Rockstar’s post with a tongue-in-cheek comment: “Call us if you need help delivering.”