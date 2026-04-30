Rockstar Games boss drops major GTA 6 pricing hint, claims game will cost 'way less' than its actual value

The excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI is palpable, with fans eagerly waiting for the latest installment in the open-world franchise to drop. The big question in the minds of GTA 6 enthusiasts is how the popular game will be priced, and Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has given a crucial hint at answering that question.

What did Take-Two CEO say on GTA 6 pricing? Speaking at the recent iicon conference, as quoted by IGN, Zelnick said, “Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way way way less of the value delivery.”

“How you feel about something you buy is the intersection of the thing itself and what you pay for. Consumers need to feel like the thing itself is amazing and the price they were charged was fair for what they got,” he added.

Zelnick also went on to note how game pricing has gotten cheaper over the years, a reference to how major AAA video game titles typically cost $70 to $80.

"If you look at it through that lens, that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. But that isn't the lens through which we look. Instead, we look at how we deliver something amazing, and how we make sure that what people pay for it feels very reasonable," Zelnick noted.

The report notes that the Take-Two boss also stated that he is ‘terrified’ of the question of how to measure the success of GTA 6. Zelnick is also said to have confirmed that he has teams focused on giving a fantastic experience rather than worrying about its performance.

“What we think about is making the most spectacular piece of entertainment on Earth, in history – and it’s a pretty daunting challenge. If we do that, and if we’re of service to our customers, then the upside will take care of itself,” he added.

View full Image View full Image GTA 6 release date has now been pushed to May 2026

When is GTA 6 releasing? GTA 6 is all set to launch on 19 November, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Zelnick, in his recent interaction, noted that he does “think a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19.”

The game was earlier confirmed to arrive in 2025 and later got a 26 May, 2026 launch date, but the popular game was eventually delayed again to the current November deadline.

Rockstar Games has also released two trailers for the game so far, revealing the Bonnie and Clyde-style crime duo storyline, main characters, gameplay, and maps.

What's confirmed with GTA 6? The protagonists of GTA 6 are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, while the game also features a diverse cast including Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre'Quan Priest, Raul Batista, and Brian Heder.