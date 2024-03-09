Active Stocks
Business News/ Technology / News/  Rockstar Games teases GTA 6 with Lucia, fans await second trailer amid rumors of dual protagonists
Rockstar Games teases GTA 6 with Lucia, fans await second trailer amid rumors of dual protagonists

Written By Govind Choudhary

Rockstar Games officially introduces GTA 6 with a banner featuring Lucia and her partner, sparking excitement among fans. The debut trailer artwork on the banner leads to intense speculation about potential narrative developments in Leonida.

Even though GTA 6 is scheduled for release in 2025, fans are anxiously anticipating the unveiling of the second trailer, rumored to make its debut later this year. (Rockstar Games)Premium
The buzz surrounding GTA 6 has hit fever pitch as Rockstar Games has officially welcomed the title into its esteemed catalogue of games on the company's website. Fans wasted no time noticing this significant development, with the Games section now prominently featuring a GTA 6 banner spotlighting the game's female lead, Lucia, alongside her yet-to-be-named partner, widely speculated to be Jason.

According to reports from Sportskeeda, the banner, featuring the official artwork revealed on the debut trailer day, has sparked a surge of enthusiasm among fans who quickly took to various social media platforms to express their excitement. The alluring visuals and the presence of Lucia and her partner have led to intense speculation about potential narrative developments, especially in the captivating backdrop of Leonida.

The report adds that clicking on the banner seamlessly guides users to a dedicated page on the Rockstar Games website, immersing them in the realm of GTA 6. The page grants access to the debut trailer, offering an enticing sneak peek into the much-anticipated gaming adventure.

Additionally, visitors are greeted with a welcoming "Welcome to Leonida" message, providing a tantalizing preview of the state that sets the stage for the upcoming installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Leonida, thought to be inspired by the lively atmosphere of Florida and showcasing the iconic Vice City, adds an additional layer of thrill to the GTA 6 revelation. The hinted possibility of introducing a second playable protagonist by Lucia's partner in the banner has sparked speculation concerning the narrative intricacies of the game.

Even though GTA 6 is scheduled for release in 2025, fans are anxiously anticipating the unveiling of the second trailer, rumored to make its debut later this year. It is crucial to emphasize that neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has officially affirmed or provided comments on the eagerly awaited release of the second trailer. This leaves enthusiasts eagerly awaiting further updates on what promises to be a gaming event of monumental proportions.

Published: 09 Mar 2024, 04:57 PM IST
