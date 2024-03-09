Rockstar Games teases GTA 6 with Lucia, fans await second trailer amid rumors of dual protagonists
Rockstar Games officially introduces GTA 6 with a banner featuring Lucia and her partner, sparking excitement among fans. The debut trailer artwork on the banner leads to intense speculation about potential narrative developments in Leonida.
The buzz surrounding GTA 6 has hit fever pitch as Rockstar Games has officially welcomed the title into its esteemed catalogue of games on the company's website. Fans wasted no time noticing this significant development, with the Games section now prominently featuring a GTA 6 banner spotlighting the game's female lead, Lucia, alongside her yet-to-be-named partner, widely speculated to be Jason.