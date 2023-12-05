Rockstar Games to skip GTA 6 PC launch? Here's what we know so far
While the trailer for GTA 6 has finally been released, Rockstar Games has maintained silence on whether GTA 6 will make it to PC or remain exclusively available for consoles.
The long-awaited trailer for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 was released on Tuesday and quickly went viral on social media, with the official YouTube video garnering over 50 million views in the 10 hours or so it was online. However, the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to GTA V was released ahead of schedule, with a leak on X (formerly Twitter) causing the makers to change course.