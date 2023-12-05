Rockstar Games to skip GTA 6 PC launch? Here's what we know so far

The long-awaited trailer for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 was released on Tuesday and quickly went viral on social media, with the official YouTube video garnering over 50 million views in the 10 hours or so it was online. However, the trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to GTA V was released ahead of schedule, with a leak on X (formerly Twitter) causing the makers to change course. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the release of the GTA 6 trailer, many of the previous leaks and theories about the game have come to fruition, including the inclusion of a new female protagonist - Lucia, the first in the Grand Theft Auto series, the Vice City setting and the 2025 release date.

In a press release following the launch of the trailer, Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive noted that the latest iteration of the Grand Theft Auto series will arrive on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025. However, there was no update on when or if the game would be coming to PC, much to the dismay of many PC gaming enthusiasts.

While Rockstar Games hasn't officially announced if GTA 6 will be coming to PC, it seems to be part of a pattern for Take Two to deliberately delay the PC launch of its games, with some notable games like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 arriving on PC with more than a year's delay. However, the good news for PC gamers is that there is still plenty of time for GTA 6 to be released in 2025 and hopefully Rockstar Games decide to make a change of course during that time.

How much revenue could Rockstar Games make with GTA 6? Take-Two Interactive, previously said it expects the game to generate $8 billion in net bookings by 2025, Bloomberg reported. Notably, the Grand Theft Auto series, which began in 1997, has sold more than 400 million units to date, with the last iteration of the series released in 2013. The more than decade-long gap between the release of GTA 5 and GTA 6 has left the game's loyal fanbase eager for a peek at the new game.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

