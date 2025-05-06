GTA 6 trailer 2 out: Rockstar Games surprises fans, revealing more of Jason and Lucia’s turbulent tale

In a move that has caught fans completely off guard, Rockstar Games has released the highly anticipated second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The unexpected drop took place on Tuesday on the studio’s official YouTube channel.

The new footage continues to build on the narrative first hinted at last year, placing central characters Jason and Lucia at the heart of a high-stakes story. According to the official synopsis, the duo is thrust deeper into turmoil when a seemingly straightforward heist spirals out of control. Their misadventure propels them into the murky underbelly of Leonida — a fictional state inspired by Florida — where betrayal, crime, and conspiracy are never far behind.

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,” the trailer description notes. “But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America… forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

Fans were quick to react on social media, with hashtags like #GTA6 and #Leonida already trending worldwide. The trailer showcases a mix of action-packed sequences, neon-soaked visuals, and a gritty tone that suggests Rockstar is once again pushing the boundaries of open-world storytelling.

What all the trailer reveals The trailer opens with a glimpse of one of GTA VI's fresh faces, Jason, as he tackles some everyday tasks around the vibrant streets of Vice City.

We soon see him navigating the city in style, holding up a convenience store, and pumping iron on the beach—classic Grand Theft Auto vibes through and through. The footage quickly ramps up with a fast-paced montage capturing the chaos and thrill of the protagonists’ adventures: pulling off high-stakes heists, bar-crawling, and brawling in underground fight clubs.