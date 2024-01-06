Rockstar's acknowledgment of GTA 5's RP popularity sparks excitement for official mode in GTA 6
Speculations suggest that Rockstar may partner with trailblazers like NoPixel to maintain the authenticity of GTA RP in GTA 6. This could involve implementing distinct characters, progression systems, and various job opportunities and RP scenarios.
GTA 6 is garnering attention for its compelling single-player narrative, but there is growing interest in its highly anticipated online feature. The popularity of GTA 5's online mode, especially the explosive growth of GTA Online RP servers, has captivated gamers globally. This has led to a demand for enhanced support and features in the forthcoming GTA 6 online experience.