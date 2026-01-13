Royal Enfield bikes are coming to BGMI: Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 confirmed to arrive with January update

Krafton India has partnered with Royal Enfield to bring two of the companies’ iconic bikes into the world of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The upcoming BGMI 4.2 update will bring the Bullet 350 and the Continental GT 650 as rideable motorcycles within the game.

“This strategic partnership with Royal Enfield embodies BGMI’s vision of creating culturally meaningful and locally rooted experiences,” said Siddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Krafton India.

“We are weaving storytelling, lifestyle, and digital culture into gameplay in a way that truly reflects the aspirations of modern Indian youth. Looking ahead, this collaboration sets a strategic foundation for future partnerships that are experiential, immersive, and deeply connected with our community’s passions across movies, sports, FMCG, and the lifestyle landscape,” he added.

When are Royal Enfield bikes coming to BGMI? The new BGMI 4.2 update will go live on 15 January 2026 and will bring the new Royal Enfield content. The motorcycles will go live in BGMI starting 19 January 2026 and will be available until 22 February 2026.

Krafton is also introducing a range of exclusive Royal Enfield-themed content through a special SPIN format. The rewards include the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Bullet 350 (rideable vehicles), Revel 01 Set (Mythic Red Tier), Bullet Line – P90 gun skin, CrankGuard helmet, and Roadborn Rucksack backpack.

To drive engagement, Krafton is also introducing a new login-based mechanism. Players who log into BGMI daily for 60 minutes, without the requirement to actively play, will be eligible to collect a Royal Enfield Event Crate. Players can collect up to 34 of these crates during the event period.

As part of the collaboration, Royal Enfield has also showcased a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI’s war-ready aesthetic. The bike has been built in collaboration with a Delhi-based custom builder and features design elements drawn directly from BGMI’s combat mechanics, including Picatinny rails, armoured plating, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres.

Adrian John Sellers, Head – Custom & Motorsports, Royal Enfield, said in a statement, “Partnering with BGMI is about more than just presence; it’s about meeting our community in their element and amplifying the shared values of thrill, freedom, and self-expression.”

