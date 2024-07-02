Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 leaks: Everything we expect
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to debut with two variants showcasing distinct designs and features. The premium variant could sport a striking red and gold color scheme with advanced display features, while the economical variant might emphasize practicality.
Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the Guerrilla 450, a formidable new contender in the 400cc motorcycle category. In a recently leaked video, Royal Enfield’s new bike appeared without any camouflage, showcasing two distinct variants of the bike, reported HT Auto.