The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to debut with two variants showcasing distinct designs and features. The premium variant could sport a striking red and gold color scheme with advanced display features, while the economical variant might emphasize practicality.

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the Guerrilla 450, a formidable new contender in the 400cc motorcycle category. In a recently leaked video, Royal Enfield’s new bike appeared without any camouflage, showcasing two distinct variants of the bike, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, one variant stands out with its striking design, adorned in a vibrant red and gold color palette. The bold fuel tank design is complemented by a matching red fender and golden tail section, setting a distinctive visual tone. This variant also boasts a round TFT instrument cluster, akin to the one featured on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, suggesting a premium trim with advanced display features.

In contrast, the second variant opts for a more economical approach, featuring a simpler silver-blue paint scheme. It is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster and emphasizes practicality without compromising on style. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 marks the brand's second motorcycle based on the new Himalayan platform. It harnesses the newly developed Sherpa 450 engine, a liquid-cooled single-cylinder powerhouse displacing 452cc. While specific power and torque figures have yet to be disclosed, industry insiders speculate on minor adjustments to differentiate the Guerrilla from its Himalayan sibling.

Leaked images have provided insights into the bike's design elements, including borrowed features like LED headlights and indicators from the Himalayan. It adopts telescopic front forks, departing from the Himalayan's upside-down configuration, and a preload monoshock rear suspension. Additionally, the Guerrilla 450 prioritizes agility with its flat handlebar, alloy wheels fitted with road-oriented tires, and a redefined riding posture for enhanced street performance.

Expectations lean towards the Guerrilla 450 being lighter than the Himalayan 450, although exact weight differentials remain unspecified. Royal Enfield has set the stage for the global debut of the Guerrilla 450 on July 17, 2024, as confirmed by Managing Director Siddhartha Lal in a recent teaser image unveiling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!