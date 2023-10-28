Royal Enfield teases new Himalayan 452 in stunning Kamet White; launch set for November 7
Himalayan 452 to feature liquid-cooled engine, advanced instrument cluster, and tubeless spoked wheels
Royal Enfield has unveiled an image of the highly anticipated Himalayan 452 on its social media platforms. The new picture showcases the motorcycle in its fresh Kamet White color scheme. This release marks a significant moment for Royal Enfield, as enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the Himalayan 452 since the first spy shots emerged. The official launch date for the Himalayan 452 is set for November 7th, reported HT Auto.