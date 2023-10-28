Royal Enfield has unveiled an image of the highly anticipated Himalayan 452 on its social media platforms. The new picture showcases the motorcycle in its fresh Kamet White color scheme. This release marks a significant moment for Royal Enfield, as enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the Himalayan 452 since the first spy shots emerged. The official launch date for the Himalayan 452 is set for November 7th, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The existing Himalayan 411 faced challenges related to its weight and perceived lack of power. It is anticipated that Royal Enfield will tackle these concerns. It has been confirmed that the Himalayan 452 will have a weight of 196 kg, which is 3 kg lighter than the 411 version.

Reportedly, the Himalayan 452 will be equipped with a fresh 451.65 cc single-cylinder engine featuring liquid-cooling, marking a first for Royal Enfield. It is anticipated that the engine will deliver approximately 40 bhp at 8,000 rpm, with an expected early torque output of around 40 Nm. This engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox, which may include a slip and assist clutch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bike will showcase an updated circular digital instrument cluster integrated with detailed maps, adds the report.

Anticipated to utilize an advanced iteration of Tripper Navigation, the instrument cluster will be a key feature. Additionally, it is expected to include a dual-channel ABS with an Off-road mode enabling the deactivation of the rear wheel ABS. Royal Enfield will provide all-LED lighting, hazard lights, and a side-stand cut-off switch. Furthermore, the manufacturer may introduce tubeless spoked wheels, a unique offering in this segment.

The motorcycle's suspension setup will consist of upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking will be handled by disc brakes both in the front and rear, with the option of switchable dual-channel ABS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

