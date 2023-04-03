ChatGPT is a phenomenon now and every day someone reveals a new way to use the artificial intelligence platform and make life easy. In a similar way, the CEO of DoNotPay, Joshua Browder asked ChatGPT to find him some money and claimed that within a minute $210 ( ₹17,220) was credited to his account.

“I asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find me some money. Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government," Browder said in a Twitter thread.

I asked the new ChatGPT browsing extension to find me some money. Within a minute, I had $210 on the way to my bank account from the California Government. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/mxfd8yOHAP — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) April 2, 2023

Browder said that the ChatGPT first gave the idea to visit the California State Controller website which holds unclaimed results.

“The first idea it came up with was to visit an obscure government website: the “California State Controller." This website holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can't contact you. It gave me a link with step-by-step instructions on what to do," Browder said.

The artificial intelligence platform even explained to him the step-wise process and how he should add details to claim his money. “I followed the instructions and, sure enough, $209.67 was waiting for me, one minute later," Browder added.

The DoNotPay CEO also explained that artificial intelligence can also complete also these steps itself but building such integrations directly will result in a losses for companies.

“The only thing stopping the A.I. doing it itself was a captcha. Companies will never build these integrations directly, because it loses them money. Comcast isn't going to let you cancel with a ChatGPT plugin," he said.

This is just one example of many capabilities ChatGPT is displaying and the everyday something new adds to the list. The next level of this artificial intelligence platform is more evolved and has the ability to process tonnes of information and even visual cues.

The excitement around such high-tech features is also clouded by the apprehension that ChatGPT-like tech may intensify the ongoing spate of layoffs and that artificial intelligence replacing human workers is closer than ever before.

Read More: Is ChatGPT causing layoffs? Which jobs are in danger due to ChatGPT? All FAQs answered