₹33 LPA club: How Indian CXOs and VPs are using AI upskilling to command top salaries

With the increasing use of artificial intelligence in day-to-day business operations, India's business leaders are now looking at a new compensation ceiling. Beyond being just a tool for junior developers or software engineers, AI is becoming a vehicle for executive-level wealth creation, with senior leaders commanding top-tier market premiums after upskilling, according to a new report.

Scaler's "India AI Workforce Report 2026" said that tech-centric capability is no longer siloed within traditional engineering departments but is evolving into a workforce-wide capability layer that is restructuring corporate salary benchmarks.

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This is proving most beneficial for senior professionals, including Vice Presidents, CXOs, and engineering leaders, who are leveraging their AI competencies to secure post-upskilling salaries averaging around ₹33 lakh per annum (LPA).

The report, which analysed insights from 11,444 professionals across India, also highlighted a stark reality: while early-career professionals see the largest percentage gains due to a lower base, experienced executives get the highest absolute salaries in the market.

"At a time when much of the conversation around AI focuses on job displacement, the findings tell a different story," said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler. "For those who embrace AI skills, the technology is proving to be a creator of opportunity, and not a destroyer of jobs."

This surge in executive pay is also tied to a broader structural transformation in the Indian workplace. According to the report, AI is losing its exclusive association with core programming. Today, nearly 50% of all AI-enabled career outcomes lie entirely outside traditional engineering roles. It now spans critical corporate functions, including leadership, consulting, HR, marketing, finance, and academia.

While software engineering remains the single largest outcome at 34.77%, engineering leadership has climbed to a massive 17.51% of the talent pool.

Crucially, this is fueling a talent pivot into high-end advisory functions. Career pathways into consulting have nearly doubled, rising from 3.1% of learners at the entry level to 5.65% of professionals overall, as enterprises seek leaders who can bridge the gap between technical infrastructure and business return on investment.

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Bengaluru continues to anchor the talent landscape with a 19% share, followed closely by Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. However, the compensation boom is not restricted by geography or gender. The report noted that women are scaling these high-growth AI pathways at historic rates, securing an average 145% salary jump upon transition.