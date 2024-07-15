Run retro Windows and macOS games on iPhone now with Apple-approved emulator: Here's how
California-based Apple has taken a surprising turn by approving UTM SE, the pioneering PC emulator for iPhone and iPad, now accessible on the App Store, reported 9To5Mac. This software allows users to emulate older versions of Windows, macOS, and various other systems on their mobile devices.