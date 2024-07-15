Apple surprises by approving UTM SE, a PC emulator for iPhone and iPad, now available on the App Store. The emulator allows users to run older versions of Windows, macOS, and other systems on their mobile devices.

California-based Apple has taken a surprising turn by approving UTM SE, the pioneering PC emulator for iPhone and iPad, now accessible on the App Store, reported 9To5Mac. This software allows users to emulate older versions of Windows, macOS, and various other systems on their mobile devices.

Apple had previously updated its App Store Guidelines in April, permitting game emulators and sparking the global release of several such apps, including the well-liked Nintendo emulator Delta. Despite this guideline shift, Apple initially rejected UTM SE in June, citing that the allowance applied exclusively to "retro game" emulators, not PC emulators. This rejection extended not just to the global App Store but also to third-party app marketplaces within the European Union, causing significant controversy and potential regulatory scrutiny from the European Commission.

Reportedly, over the past weekend, the developers of UTM SE announced via social media that Apple had reconsidered its stance. UTM SE is now available for download from the App Store and will soon be accessible through AltStore PAL in the EU. Apple has yet to provide a reason for this policy reversal.

UTM SE is designed to enable the running of classic software and vintage games. It supports VGA mode for graphical outputs and terminal mode for text-only operating systems. The emulator can simulate x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures, offering the option to run pre-configured machines or create custom setups from scratch. Built on the robust and widely utilized QEMU emulator, UTM SE, however, operates under the restriction that iOS apps cannot employ a Just-In-Time (JIT) compiler. This limitation means that the performance and capabilities of emulations on iPhone and iPad will not match those on other platforms.

The approval of UTM SE marks a significant moment for Apple, highlighting the evolving landscape of app regulations and user demand for versatile emulation software.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

