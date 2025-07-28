Runway unveils Aleph, a new AI model that edits and transforms videos: How it works

Artificial intelligence firm Runway has launched a new video-to-video generation model, Aleph, which allows users to edit and transform elements within existing video footage using simple text prompts. The company revealed the model on Friday, noting that it will initially be made available to enterprise and creative customers before being rolled out more widely.

Named after the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet, Aleph is designed to enable a broad range of video alterations. These include adding or removing objects, changing the style and setting of scenes, generating new angles, and producing future frames of ongoing clips. The tool can also adjust elements such as lighting, weather, seasons, and the time of day without affecting the rest of the visual content.

Runway, based in New York City, described Aleph as a state-of-the-art in-context video model. According to a company statement on social media, users will be able to guide edits by simply describing the desired changes in natural language. For example, a video of a park on a sunny day could be reimagined with snowfall or converted into a night-time scene, while maintaining the integrity of the original elements.

Another feature of the model is its ability to generate new perspectives of existing footage. Users can request different camera angles such as wide shots, close-ups, or tracking shots from alternate directions. It can also extrapolate a video sequence, continuing the motion and narrative beyond the original clip.

Additionally, Aleph supports object-level manipulation, including replacing buildings, removing reflections, adjusting character appearances, and even transferring motion patterns, such as replicating a drone’s flight path across a different environment.

While the company has demonstrated the model’s potential in a blog post, several technical details remain unconfirmed. These include the maximum supported video length, compatible aspect ratios, pricing, and whether free-tier users will eventually gain access. Runway has not indicated a firm timeline for full availability.

