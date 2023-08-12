According to a report from the Interfax news agency (via Reuters) on Friday, Russia's Ministry of Digital Development, led by Minister Maksut Shadaev, has instituted a prohibition on the use of Apple iPhones and iPads by employees for work-related purposes.

Shadaev stated at a digital conference, "A restriction has been introduced against the utilization of (Apple) mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, for accessing work-related applications and exchanging work-related emails." He further explained that the usage of iPhones for personal requirements is still permitted.

The ministry enacted this ban approximately two months following assertions made by Russia's primary domestic security agency, the FSB, which claimed that a substantial number of Apple devices had been compromised due to a U.S.-orchestrated espionage operation. Apple refuted these allegations, while the U.S. National Security Agency, reportedly implicated by the FSB, chose not to respond to the claims during that period.

In another news, Apple is expected to host its 2023 iPhone launch event on September 12. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the much-awaited launch event for the Apple iPhone 15 series is rumored to take place either on September 12 or Wednesday, September 13 of this year. If the information holds true, pre-orders for the new iPhones are said to begin on September 15, with the Apple iPhone 15 series likely hitting the market for sale on September 22.

An additional report from 9to5Mac last week corroborates this schedule, stating that various carrier partners have already forbidden their employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to expectations of a significant smartphone announcement on that day.

Alongside the iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is anticipated to showcase updated versions of the Apple Watch, including the Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models. Moreover, it is expected to unveil the final details and launch dates for iOS 17 and other related operating system updates. Excitement and anticipation are building up for Apple enthusiasts worldwide as they await the official unveiling of the latest innovations from the tech giant.