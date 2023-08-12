Russia bans use of Apple iPhones and iPads for work purposes, cites security concerns2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Russia's Ministry of Digital Development has banned the use of Apple iPhones and iPads for work-related purposes.
According to a report from the Interfax news agency (via Reuters) on Friday, Russia's Ministry of Digital Development, led by Minister Maksut Shadaev, has instituted a prohibition on the use of Apple iPhones and iPads by employees for work-related purposes.
