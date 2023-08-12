In another news, Apple is expected to host its 2023 iPhone launch event on September 12. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the much-awaited launch event for the Apple iPhone 15 series is rumored to take place either on September 12 or Wednesday, September 13 of this year. If the information holds true, pre-orders for the new iPhones are said to begin on September 15, with the Apple iPhone 15 series likely hitting the market for sale on September 22.