OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Russia fines Twitter for failing to delete content: Report

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Thursday fined U.S. social media giant Twitter 5.5 million roubles ($74,409.80) for alleged failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the TASS news agency reported.

The ruling comes amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow seeking to force foreign companies to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout