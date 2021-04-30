Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

1 min read.Updated: 30 Apr 2021, 04:09 PM ISTReuters
It said Twitter had removed 60% of such content since Moscow slowed the speed of its service in March to press its demand, but that more than 1,000 illegal materials remained accessible, down from more than 3,000 earlier this year
MOSCOW: Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.
