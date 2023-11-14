Google fined $164,000 for failing to store users’ data on servers in Russia

A magistrate at Moscow's Tagansky district court imposed the fine on Google after the IT company repeatedly refused to store personal data on Russian citizens in Russia

A Russian court on Tuesday imposed a fine of 15 million roubles ($164,000) on Alphabet-owned Google for refusal to store Russian users’ data on servers in Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A magistrate at Moscow's Tagansky district court imposed the fine on Google after the IT company repeatedly refused to store personal data on Russian citizens in Russia.

Earlier, Google was fined over the same charges in August 2021 and June 2022 under a Russian law that obliges foreign companies to localise the personal data of their Russian users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August, the US tech giant was ordered to pay a 3 million rubles (about $32,800) fine for failing to delete allegedly false information about the war in Ukraine.

In summer 2022, Google's Russian subsidiary had filed for bankruptcy after Russian authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

In Russia, while Twitter and Facebook are banned, access to Google's services and its search engine and YouTube is free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Russian courts have also fined Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts Wikipedia.

