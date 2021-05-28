Russian hackers behind SolarWinds targeting government agencies, Microsoft warns

“Nobelium launched this week’s attacks by gaining access to the Constant Contact account of USAID. Constant Contact is a service used for email marketing. From there, the actor was able to distribute phishing emails that looked authentic but included a link that, when clicked, inserted a malicious file used to distribute a backdoor we call NativeZone," Microsoft explained in its post. The company said this could help the hackers to “enable a wide range of activities" which includes stealing data, infecting other computers on a network and more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}