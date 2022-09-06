Russia’s war on Ukraine deepens international cyber-defense cooperation5 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 07:08 PM IST
US-led efforts to secure Ukraine’s cyber defenses have fueled interest in broader collaboration to thwart cyberattacks
LONDON : In the years leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s hackers hammered the country with debilitating cyberattacks, including a pair that knocked out the lights to hundreds of thousands of people in two successive winters.