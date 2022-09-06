Russia’s war on Ukraine deepens international cyber-defense cooperation

Organizations and governments rely on the rapid exchange of technical information about hacking threats and other streams of intelligence, such as the priorities of a foreign adversary, to safeguard their own computer systems. But concerns about security and secrecy and other sources of friction often limit sharing of more sensitive insights. Before and during the war, the U.S. and other allies have given priority to supporting Ukraine with both intelligence and cybersecurity training, and have been forceful about condemning alleged Russian cyber aggression when they identify it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}