This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russia-Ukraine war: Following Russia's move to block social media sites amid ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site in an bid to bypass surveillance and censorship imposed by Russia restricting access to its service in the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russia-Ukraine war: Following Russia's move to block social media sites amid ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site in an bid to bypass surveillance and censorship imposed by Russia restricting access to its service in the country.
Twitter new service, known as the “onion" service will enable users to access this version of Twitter if they download the Tor browser, which allows people to access sites on what is also referred to as the “dark web." Instead of .com, onion sites have a .onion suffix. Regular websites, including Twitter.com, are also accessible on Tor, but the .onion versions are made specifically for Tor and prevent the site from being spoofed by malicious actors, as per Associated Press report.
Twitter new service, known as the “onion" service will enable users to access this version of Twitter if they download the Tor browser, which allows people to access sites on what is also referred to as the “dark web." Instead of .com, onion sites have a .onion suffix. Regular websites, including Twitter.com, are also accessible on Tor, but the .onion versions are made specifically for Tor and prevent the site from being spoofed by malicious actors, as per Associated Press report.
Software engineer and internet security expert Alec Muffett took to Twitter to announce the new service, tweeting “this is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I’ve ever composed."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It may be noted that the term "dark web" connotes illegal sites such as the now-defunct Silk Road drug market, it is also often used by people seeking to remain anonymous for their safety and also to access sites censored by repressive governments.
Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has limited Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine. Both companies have said they are working on restoring access to people inside Russia even as they restrict the country's state media from their services, as per Associated Press report.
Facebook and other sites such as the BBC also have versions accessible on Tor. Twitter's version has been in the works for some time, since before the Russian invasion, the company confirmed Wednesday.