Twitter new service, known as the “onion" service will enable users to access this version of Twitter if they download the Tor browser, which allows people to access sites on what is also referred to as the “dark web." Instead of .com, onion sites have a .onion suffix. Regular websites, including Twitter.com, are also accessible on Tor, but the .onion versions are made specifically for Tor and prevent the site from being spoofed by malicious actors, as per Associated Press report.