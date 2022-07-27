SaaS cos to benefit from global recession

Sanchit Vir Gogia, chief executive officer of Greyhound Research, said the cost structure of SaaS companies in the US and Europe is far more expensive than Indian firms, which are leaner, and with readily available manpower for management and implementation of services. This makes them “more likely to sustain this difficult phase, and grow", Gogia said, adding that SaaS companies offering performance-based metrics for business operations will continue to attract funding.