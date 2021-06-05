It is not good enough to just create a good password anymore; keeping these online credentials secure, recalling them when required, generating secure passwords when needed, and knowing when your credentials have leaked is equally important.

Here are a few handy tools that could help you stay ahead in keeping your online accounts safe.

Password managers

You can think of them as a comprehensive service when it comes to managing your passwords. It will allow you to generate, save recall and secure your passwords all at the same time. Also, being stand-alone applications, we can access them across platforms they are available on and integrated with some internet browsers. Some examples of password managers are 1Password, LastPass, Bitwarden, KeePass Password Safe(Open Source), and Password Safe(Open Source).

Many of the newer versions of internet browsers also have a password manager built-in. When you use this feature, keep in mind that you will have to use the same browser on your other device like your desktop, laptop, smartphone, or tablet to use the password manager. Also, remember that password managers are susceptible to hacks and breaches like any other online service. Hence, keep the master passwords you use for the password manager secure and keep a lookout for data breaches or vulnerability reports on the service you use.

Data breach alert services

Every time there is a data breach on a website or online service you use, there is a high chance that your credentials and details are leaked as part of the data breach. This could be dangerous, mainly if you use the same credentials to log in to another website or contain other personal or financial information.

Sign up with a data breach warning service like 'have I been pwned' developed by security researcher Troy Hunt, HackCheck, BreachAlarm, Identity Theft Checker, or others to be safe. These services will alert you of such a situation and warn you to change your passwords or take other preventive measures regarding your online account.

Password checkers

These services may not be as important as the ones mentioned but will give you a good idea about whether the passwords you create on your own are secure enough or how tough is it to crack them.

