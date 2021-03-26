SAIC Motor and Haier to jointly develop smart cars, smart homes

SAIC and e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled their IM brand EV sedan in January and are due to start taking orders next month. Carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. and search-engine giant Baidu Inc. said in January they’d jointly produce smart EVs too, while smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. said in February it was monitoring developments in the sector.

