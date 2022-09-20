Salesforce’s customers can now chat with consumers through WhatsApp

As part of the partnership, WhatsApp is running a pilot, allowing the L’Oreal group of companies to reach out to consumers on WhatsApp to offer deals in case they have products saved in shopping carts
NEW DELHI :WhatsApp has announced a partnership with Salesforce, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) solutions provider, to promote its WhatsApp Cloud API platform among enterprises. Salesforce’s enterprise customers can now use WhatsApp chat to connect with consumers and offer new experiences.
As part of the partnership, WhatsApp is running a pilot, allowing the L’Oreal group of companies to reach out to consumers on WhatsApp to offer deals in case they have products saved in shopping carts.
Matthew Idema, vice president of Business Messaging at Meta said in a blog post that this is one of the many features that will be available to enterprises. He said that WhatsApp will build tools that will allow enterprises to provide support to customers and also showcase new products.
“Messaging is quickly becoming the go-to way for businesses to communicate with their customers. Already, more than one billion users connect with a business account across Meta’s messaging services every week, and this pace is only accelerating," said Idema.
Cloud API is part of WhatsApp’s Business Platform and was announced at the company’s Conversations 2022 event in May. The API provides a free and secure cloud hosting platform on which enterprises and businesses can offer customized experiences to their consumers. Idema had then said that it will allow businesses to “get up and running" on WhatsApp much faster.
According to a June report by Statista, India is the leading user of the WhatsApp Business app, accounting for 291.58 million downloads, followed by Indonesia (73.12 million), Brazil (69.5 million), Pakistan (48.16 million), and Nigeria (22.37 million).
In India, Meta has also partnered with Jio Platforms to offer their only grocery platform JioMart to customers on WhatsApp. Last month, Jio announced at the 45th AGM that the Cloud API integration between the two platforms is now available to users, which means anyone can now order groceries from JioMart on WhatsApp.