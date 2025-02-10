OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged the significant gap between ChatGPT and Google after a recent report ranked the AI-powered chatbot as the sixth most visited website in the world for January 2025. Taking to X, Altman shared a post from web analytics firm Similarweb, stating, “Man, still a long way to go to run down Google.”

The rankings, published by Similarweb, highlighted the dominance of Google.com, which secured the top spot with a staggering 29.21 per cent share of global website traffic. YouTube.com, another Google-owned platform, followed in second place with a 20.40 per cent share. Social media giant Facebook.com ranked third with 5.08 per cent.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, recorded a 2.33 per cent share of global traffic, placing it at number six in the rankings. While this marks an impressive achievement for the AI chatbot, it still lags significantly behind Google’s vast online presence.

Other notable mentions in the top 10 included major platforms such as Yahoo, X, Instagram, WhatsApp and Reddit. Meanwhile, Netflix.com ranked 10th with a 1.60 per cent traffic share, reinforcing its status as a leading digital entertainment service.

ChatGPT’s rapid rise in popularity underscores the growing role of AI-driven platforms in the digital landscape. However, as Altman acknowledged, there remains a considerable distance to cover before ChatGPT can rival Google’s unparalleled influence in the online world.

Also Read | AI belongs to everybody: Sam Altman