OpenAI CEO Sam Altman noted the gap between ChatGPT and Google after a report showed ChatGPT was the sixth most visited website in January 2025, with a 2.33% traffic share compared to Google's 29.21%. Altman acknowledged the significant distance ChatGPT needs to cover to compete.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged the significant gap between ChatGPT and Google after a recent report ranked the AI-powered chatbot as the sixth most visited website in the world for January 2025. Taking to X, Altman shared a post from web analytics firm Similarweb, stating, “Man, still a long way to go to run down Google." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rankings, published by Similarweb, highlighted the dominance of Google.com, which secured the top spot with a staggering 29.21 per cent share of global website traffic. YouTube.com, another Google-owned platform, followed in second place with a 20.40 per cent share. Social media giant Facebook.com ranked third with 5.08 per cent.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, recorded a 2.33 per cent share of global traffic, placing it at number six in the rankings. While this marks an impressive achievement for the AI chatbot, it still lags significantly behind Google’s vast online presence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other notable mentions in the top 10 included major platforms such as Yahoo, X, Instagram, WhatsApp and Reddit. Meanwhile, Netflix.com ranked 10th with a 1.60 per cent traffic share, reinforcing its status as a leading digital entertainment service.

ChatGPT’s rapid rise in popularity underscores the growing role of AI-driven platforms in the digital landscape. However, as Altman acknowledged, there remains a considerable distance to cover before ChatGPT can rival Google’s unparalleled influence in the online world.

Meanwhile, in an op-ed for Le Monde ahead of the Paris AI Summit, the OpenAI CEO also stated, "If we want growth, jobs, and progress, we must allow innovators to innovate, builders to build, and developers to develop." On Monday, the leaders across the world and tech executives gathered in Paris to announce new AI investments and discuss strategies for safely integrating AI, amid growing concerns that excessive regulation could stifle innovation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}