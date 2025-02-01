DeepSeek's rise in popularity has put OpenAI under pressure, leading CEO Sam Altman to suggest a reevaluation of the company's open-source strategy. OpenAI's models lack the detailed reasoning found in DeepSeek R1, highlighting a need for improvement.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has been under immense pressure since the debut of the DeepSeek: V3 and R1. Not only has the Chinese AI company overtaken ChatGPT in popularity on popular app stores, but DeepSeek's frugal and open-source approach to building AI models has called into question the overall strategy of OpenAI and many other US companies.

During a recent Reddit AMA session, when OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was asked about the company not open-sourcing its technology, Altman stated that he believed the ChatGPT maker was on the "wrong side of history".

On the question of whether OpenAI would release some of its model weights and publish some research, Altman said, "Yes, we are discussing. I personally think we have been on the wrong side of history here and need to figure out a different open source strategy; not everyone at OpenAI shares this view, and it's also not our current highest priority,"

OpenAI to take DeepSeek R1's lead: Since its debut, DeepSeek R1 has attracted attention online for the detailed reasoning it gives users for each answer it provides. In contrast, OpenAI's o1 and even the newly released o3-mini models do not provide users with a detailed rationale for its decision.

Replying to a question on Reddit, the OpenAI CEO said, "Yeah we are gonna show a much more helpful and detailed version of this, soon. Credit to R1 for updating us,"

In another reply, OpenAI chief product officer Kevin Weil stated that the Microsoft-backed startup would consider open-sourcing older models. He said (via Techcrunch), "We'll definitely think about doing more of this,"

OpenAI unveils o3-Mini reasoning model: In other related news, OpenAI released its o3-Mini reasoning model for free and paid users on Saturday. The company says its new model has been optimised for tasks such as maths, coding and science and matches the performance of o1 in most reasoning and assessment tests while significantly outperforming o1-Mini with "more accurate and clearer answers".