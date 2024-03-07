Sam Altman backed Worldcoin slapped with a three-month ban in Spain: What all happened
Spain bans Worldcoin due to privacy risks from iris scanning for digital ID. AEPD demands halt to data collection, citing concerns about consent withdrawal and data from minors.
In a significant move, Spain has imposed a three-month ban on Worldcoin, a venture led by Sam Altman, citing privacy risks associated with its unique approach to digital identification. The company, known for its "orb" devices that scan users' irises in exchange for a digital ID and free cryptocurrency, has faced criticism globally for its data collection practices.