Sam Altman clarifies OpenAI will scale AI Cloud to meet global demand, market decides success

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has sought to clear up recent speculation regarding the company’s relationship with government support, particularly in the area of AI infrastructure. In a detailed statement on X on Friday, Altman emphasised that OpenAI does not seek government guarantees for its datacentres, and outlined the company’s vision for a future shaped by AI-powered innovation.

No Bailouts for Private Companies Altman began by stating that OpenAI does not want, nor does it have, government guarantees for its datacentres. “We believe that governments should not pick winners or losers, and that taxpayers should not bail out companies that make bad business decisions or otherwise lose in the market,” he said. He added that if one company fails, others will continue to deliver valuable work, reinforcing the principles of a competitive, capitalist ecosystem.

While OpenAI is not seeking government support for private datacentres, Altman suggested that governments could play a significant role in building and owning AI infrastructure themselves. “We can imagine a world where governments decide to offtake a lot of computing power and get to decide how to use it, and it may make sense to provide lower cost of capital to do so,” he said. Such infrastructure, he explained, would serve the strategic interests of the government, rather than private companies.

Semiconductors and Strategic Supply Chains Altman did note one area where government-backed financial support could be relevant: the expansion of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. OpenAI has discussed loan guarantees in this context, although it has not formally applied. The company sees this as part of a broader effort to bolster US industrial capacity, create jobs, and ensure an independent chip supply chain for strategic purposes.

“This is different from governments guaranteeing private-benefit datacentre buildouts,” Altman clarified, reinforcing that OpenAI’s priority is long-term AI research and development, rather than securing special financial treatment for its own operations.

Funding and Scaling for a Future AI Economy A significant portion of Altman’s statement addressed the question of how OpenAI plans to finance its ambitious growth. The company expects to exceed a $20 billion annualised revenue run rate this year, with projections reaching hundreds of billions by 2030. OpenAI has outlined plans for roughly $1.4 trillion in commitments over the next eight years to expand its computing infrastructure.

Altman cited enterprise offerings, new consumer devices, robotics, and speculative applications of AI, such as scientific discovery, as key drivers of future revenue. Additionally, OpenAI plans to sell computing capacity directly to other companies, anticipating a massive global demand for “AI cloud” services. The company may also raise additional equity or debt in the future to support these goals.

Also Read | Sam Altman wants an AI to replace him as OpenAI CEO

Rejecting the “Too Big to Fail” Narrative Addressing concerns about whether OpenAI is attempting to become “too big to fail,” Altman was unequivocal. “If we screw up and can’t fix it, we should fail, and other companies will continue on doing good work and servicing customers. That’s how capitalism works,” he said. He emphasised that OpenAI aims to be a successful company, but the responsibility for failure rests solely with the organisation, not the government.

Altman further clarified remarks made by the company’s CFO regarding government financing, stressing that the US government should develop its own AI strategy but should not act as an insurer for private AI ventures. He also touched on the potential for catastrophic risks, such as AI-driven cyberattacks, where only government-level intervention could be effective—but this is distinct from funding infrastructure for commercial purposes.

Investing Now to Shape the Future The final question Altman addressed was why OpenAI is investing heavily in infrastructure now rather than scaling more gradually. He explained that massive computing projects take significant time to complete, and the company is preparing for a future economy powered by AI.

“The risk to OpenAI of not having enough computing power is more significant and more likely than the risk of having too much,” Altman said. He added that even now, OpenAI must rate-limit its products and delay new features due to compute constraints. By investing in infrastructure early, the company hopes to be ready for AI applications with transformative potential, including scientific breakthroughs and medical research.

Also Read | Seven lawsuits allege OpenAI encouraged suicide and harmful delusions