Sam Altman gives big update on ChatGPT powered AI device, says first prototype is 'jaw-droppingly good'

Ever since OpenAI announced that it is acquiring former Apple designer Jony Ive's startup, there have been a lot of rumours floating around about the new hardware that the AI startup could bring to the market. While OpenAI had confirmed that it is working on ChatGPT-powered AI products, the company had not given many details on the potential launch date and specifications of these products.

In a recent conversation with Emerson Collective, Ive and Altman more or less confirmed that they are working on multiple hardware devices powered by AI. The duo also confirmed that the first AI-powered devices could be launched to the public in the next two years, suggesting a potential 2027 timeframe.

Altman also confirmed that OpenAI has the first prototype of these devices and said he is excited by the progress.

“We have the first prototypes. I can’t believe how jaw-dropping good the work is and how exciting it is,” Altman said.

Altman called the iPhone the “crowning achievement of consumer products”, but argued that modern devices have turned into a kind of digital Times Square — loud, chaotic, and constantly demanding attention.

The OpenAI CEO went on to argue that the new devices aim to flip that dynamic entirely by creating a device with AI that genuinely understands the lives of users and knows when to step in and when to stay silent.

“You can then go for a vibe that is not like, you know, walking through Times Square and getting bumped into and having all this stuff compete for your attention. But like sitting in the most beautiful cabin by a lake in the mountains and sort of just enjoying the peace and calm, and I think this actually just isn’t possible in the pre-AI world of technology,” Altman stated.

Talking about the design choices for the new product, Ive said, “I love solutions that teeter on the appearing, almost naive, in their simplicity. And I also love incredibly intelligent, sophisticated products that you want to touch and you feel no intimidation, and you want to use almost carelessly — that you will use them almost without thought.”

What products could OpenAI offer? An earlier report from The Information revealed that OpenAI could be working on a range of hardware products, one of which could resemble a smart speaker without a display. Other products the company is said to be working on include smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable pin.

OpenAI is said to have already secured a contract with Apple’s product assembler Luxshare to make one of the consumer devices. Luxshare, a major assembler of Apple’s iPhones and AirPods, would bring large-scale manufacturing capabilities to OpenAI’s effort.