ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Friday fired its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the company said.

Sam Altman expressed his love for the time he spent at OpenAI and the transformative impact it had on him personally and the world. Moreover, he also mentioned his admiration for the talented people he worked with.

“I loved my time at Openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later."

OpenAI has now picked Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, as its interim chief executive officer. “Murati had a unique skill set and would provide a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO," the artificial intelligence company said.

After Sam Altman's ouster, the co-founder and President Greg Brockman has announced that he is departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools.

“I’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today’s news, I quit," Brockman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens reacted to the announcement on X, posting numerous memes on the microblogging site. “Dad, where were you when Sam Altman was removed as CEO of OpenAI," a user commented while posting a gif.