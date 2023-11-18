‘Sam Altman in 20 years’, Netizens react as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires its CEO
OpenAI fires co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was 'not consistently candid in his communications' with the board of directors.
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Friday fired its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the company said.
Another user wrote, “Sam Altman in 20 years when OpenAi brings him back."
“Sam Altman right now," the third user reacted with a meme.
“The last thing Sam Altman saw," one more said.
Tech leaders have reacted and praised Altman for his accomplishments in the world of AI. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt hailed Sam Altman as a hero as he built the company from nothing to $90 billion in value.
“Sam Altman is a hero of mine. He built a company from nothing to $90 Billion in value, and changed our collective world forever. I can't wait to see what he does next. I, and billions of people, will benefit from his future work- it's going to be simply incredible. Thank you," Schmidt wrote.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky called Altman as one of the top founders of his generation, recognizing his significant impact on the industry.
“Sam Altman is one of the best founders of his generation and has made an immense contribution to our industry," he wrote on X.
