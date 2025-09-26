Subscribe

Sam Altman launches ‘Pulse’: ChatGPT’s new personalised insights tool — who can use it, how it works, and key limits

OpenAI's new ChatGPT feature, Pulse, delivers personalised daily updates for Pro users by analysing chats, preferences and connected apps like Gmail and Calendar. Here is how the new feature works.

Govind Choudhary
Updated26 Sep 2025, 07:06 AM IST
OpenAI has launched Pulse, a new ChatGPT feature for Pro users that delivers personalised daily updates.
OpenAI has launched Pulse, a new ChatGPT feature for Pro users that delivers personalised daily updates. (OpenAI)

OpenAI on Friday introduced a new feature called Pulse for ChatGPT, designed to deliver daily personalised updates based on users’ interests, chats, and connected apps. The tool is currently available exclusively to Pro subscribers.

Sam Altman hails ‘Pulse’ as favourite feature

OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman announced the launch on X on Friday, calling ‘Pulse’ his “favourite feature of ChatGPT so far.”

He explained that Pulse works overnight, curating information from recent conversations, stated preferences, and linked data, before presenting users with a tailored set of updates each morning.

“Think of treating ChatGPT like a super-competent personal assistant,” Altman said, adding that the feature becomes more effective as people share more about their interests or goals.

How Pulse works

According to OpenAI’s blog, Pulse conducts asynchronous research on behalf of the user. Each night, it analyses memory, chat history and feedback, then generates visual cards with personalised suggestions the following day. These could include follow-ups on frequently discussed topics, dinner ideas, or progress steps for long-term plans such as fitness training.

Users can guide Pulse by tapping “curate” to request specific updates, such as a Friday events roundup or professional sports highlights. Quick feedback options allow users to refine results, while unwanted suggestions can be dismissed easily.

Integration with Gmail and Calendar

Pulse also offers optional integrations with Gmail and Google Calendar, giving the assistant more context. When connected, ChatGPT can draft meeting agendas, suggest birthday gifts, or recommend restaurants for upcoming trips. These integrations are turned off by default and can be controlled in the app’s settings.

Safety and limitations

OpenAI confirmed that all updates shown in Pulse undergo safety checks to avoid harmful or policy-violating content. However, the company acknowledged that the tool is still in its early stages and may occasionally deliver irrelevant suggestions.

Updates appear only for a single day unless users choose to save them or ask for further details, ensuring the experience remains fresh and focused.

Towards a proactive AI future

OpenAI sees Pulse as a step towards transforming ChatGPT from a reactive chatbot into a proactive digital assistant that can research, plan and suggest actions in real time. The company is already exploring ways to expand Pulse with more app connections and smarter timing, such as offering reminders before meetings or surfacing resources exactly when needed.

“Pulse is just the beginning,” OpenAI said in its statement. “Over time, ChatGPT will evolve from something you consult into something that quietly accelerates the work and ideas that matter to you.”

 
 
Artifical IntelligenceOpenai
