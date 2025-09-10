Sam Altman on iPhone 17 series: ‘First upgrade I’ve wanted in a while’, backs replacing Siri with ChatGPT Voice

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series at its “Awe Dropping” event last night, with global availability from 19 September. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman praised the iPhone 17, hinting that he could choose the Air model, and backed calls for Siri to be replaced with ChatGPT voice.

Updated10 Sep 2025, 08:28 AM IST
Sam Altman hinted that he might upgrade to iPhone Air, reacting to the Apple event 2025.
Sam Altman hinted that he might upgrade to iPhone Air, reacting to the Apple event 2025.(Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images via AFP)

Apple’s annual “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday saw the unveiling of its latest hardware lineup, including the iPhone 17 series, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11, and the third-generation AirPods Pro. The devices will be available from 19 September across more than 50 countries, including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, EU nations, and the UAE.

Sam Altman reacts to iPhone 17 series launch event

Among those reacting to the launch was OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who took to X to express his enthusiasm for the new iPhone. “First new iPhone upgrade I have really wanted in a while! Looks very cool,” he posted on Tuesday.

Altman hints at iPhone Air

Altman also hinted at which model he might be considering. When Edwin Arbus, an OpenAI staff member, asked him in the comments if he meant the iPhone Air, Altman simply replied, “Yes.”

The discussion went further when Yuchen Jin, co-founder and chief technology officer of Hyperbolic Labs, suggested in the comments that Apple should replace Siri with ChatGPT’s voice assistant. Altman responded in agreement, writing: “That tbh sounds like a great idea, I am supportive.”

Apple has rolled out the iPhone 17 line-up, including the Pro, Pro Max, Air, and the standard model, which is described as one of its most substantial upgrades in years. The new generation brings a redesigned aesthetic, hardware improvements, and performance upgrades that have even drawn praise from AI leaders. Every model ships with iOS 26 and integrates Apple Intelligence, enabling on-device AI tools for translation, image recognition, enhanced messaging, and other contextual features.

Why iPhone Air stand out?

The iPhone Air stands out with its slim 5.6 mm profile and a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. Powering the device is Apple’s A19 Pro processor alongside the C1X modem, designed for faster connectivity. Camera hardware includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back and an 18-megapixel lens on the front. Apple claims up to 27 hours of video playback on a single charge, with the battery reaching 50 per cent capacity in just half an hour via fast charging. Buyers will be able to choose from four finishes: space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

