Sam Altman on iPhone 17 series: ‘First upgrade I’ve wanted in a while’, backs replacing Siri with ChatGPT Voice

Apple’s annual “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday saw the unveiling of its latest hardware lineup, including the iPhone 17 series, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11, and the third-generation AirPods Pro. The devices will be available from 19 September across more than 50 countries, including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, EU nations, and the UAE.

Sam Altman reacts to iPhone 17 series launch event Among those reacting to the launch was OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, who took to X to express his enthusiasm for the new iPhone. “First new iPhone upgrade I have really wanted in a while! Looks very cool,” he posted on Tuesday.

Altman hints at iPhone Air Altman also hinted at which model he might be considering. When Edwin Arbus, an OpenAI staff member, asked him in the comments if he meant the iPhone Air, Altman simply replied, “Yes.”

The discussion went further when Yuchen Jin, co-founder and chief technology officer of Hyperbolic Labs, suggested in the comments that Apple should replace Siri with ChatGPT’s voice assistant. Altman responded in agreement, writing: “That tbh sounds like a great idea, I am supportive.”

Apple has rolled out the iPhone 17 line-up, including the Pro, Pro Max, Air, and the standard model, which is described as one of its most substantial upgrades in years. The new generation brings a redesigned aesthetic, hardware improvements, and performance upgrades that have even drawn praise from AI leaders. Every model ships with iOS 26 and integrates Apple Intelligence, enabling on-device AI tools for translation, image recognition, enhanced messaging, and other contextual features.

