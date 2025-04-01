Sam Altman posts Indian flag, reshares PM Modi’s Ghibli-style images: OpenAI CEO’s viral tweet sparks frenzy

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted a message on his official X account on Tuesday, April 1, featuring the Indian national flag emoji and a post from MyGovIndia. The original post consists of a series of images turned into Studio Ghibli-style art depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The images posted by MyGovIndia portrayed PM Modi in various scenarios. This includes the Indian flag, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, another one alongside US President Donald Trump and the last image showcased the prime minister in the Indian army uniform. Moreover, the caption given by the original post read: “Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes.”

Altman’s post, though brief, quickly sparked speculation and discussion among netizens. Some interpreted it as an appreciation of India’s technological advancements, while others debated its significance.

The timing of Altman’s post featuring Modi and his AI announcement has led to speculation about a possible connection. However, neither OpenAI nor Altman have provided further clarification on the intent behind the post.

ChatGPT becomes free for all users Meanwhile, in a separate post on the same day, Altman made a major announcement regarding OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT. He revealed that image-generation capabilities have now been made available to all free-tier users. His post read: “chatgpt image gen now rolled out to all free users!”

This update is expected to enhance user engagement by allowing non-paying users to generate AI-driven images based on text prompts, a feature that was previously limited to premium subscribers. As more users are engaged in creating their free Studio Ghibli-style images now, the development has gained more traffic and users on OpenAI’s AI chatbot.

What more can you create using ChatGPT-4o Image Generation? ChatGPT’s image generation feature has taken the internet by storm, as Ghibli-style art has become a trend people cannot forget and are not getting over easily. But do you wonder how powerful ChatGPT’s 4o Image Generation model is and what else it can help you create?

Also Read | ChatGPT 4o Image Generation goes beyond Ghibli-style; you can create a lot more

In its official blog post on March 25, 2025, the San Francisco-based company advocated that OpenAI will be able to develop more sophisticated, practical and highly functional images with its 4o Image Generation model.